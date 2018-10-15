Manhunt on for Lusignan prison escapees

A Joint Services manhunt in ongoing for three prisoners who escaped in the wee hours of Monday morning from the Lusignan Prison, Prison Officials confirmed.

The three prisoners escaped from the Lusignan Holding Bay at about 0430hrs on Monday, October 15, 2018.

They are remanded murder accused, Travis Evan’s, age 23 of “C” Field Sophia, Sudesh Dyal, 23 of Wales , West Bank Demerara who was on remand for break and enter and larceny as well as escaping from lawful custody. Another escapee has been identified as Dexroy Pollard, 29 of Wales, West Bank Demerara. He was also on remand for break and enter charges.

Security at the prison has come under close attention recently following discoveries of contraband and continued attempts by inmates and persons to smuggle drugs into the prison.