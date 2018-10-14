Guyanese pilot missing after Long Island crash

The two Cessna 206 aircraft, bearing registration numbers 8R-GTP and 8R-GMP and owned by Oxford Aviation, took off from the Eugene F Correia International Airport (EFCIA).

The flights did not have the necessary Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) clearance and permission to fly while a High Court injunction was in place barring the aircraft from leaving this jurisdiction. Another company, Domestic Airways, owned by pilot Orlando Charles, filed litigation for payment for damage reportedly caused by one of the Oxford Aviation planes.

During the early morning blitz, Persaud long with another pilot whose only name was given as “Vladimir”, departed the Eugene F. Correia International Airport (EFCIA), unknown to the authorities here, in the two Cessna 206 aircraft.

The two flew undetected to Grenada, and later island-hopped their way further north to the island of Anguilla. This newspaper was informed that one of the aircraft was prevented from moving onward, while the other was allowed to depart for San Juan, Puerto Rico the following day.

It is unclear what was the result of the court matter.