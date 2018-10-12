Hand-in-Hand chips in with timely support for GMRSC Ignite

INSURANCE company Hand-in-Hand has come out in support of the upcoming Ignite event, which is being organised by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

The company handed over support to the event earlier this week through Business Development Manager, Savita Singh, at the head office on Avenue of the Republic.

Singh expressed pleasure that her company had been given the opportunity to contribute to the fast-growing sport in Guyana and voiced her anticipation to witness firsthand the very popular National Championships next month.

The anticipated event will be the culmination of the 2018 season of the CMRC championship for the Groups 1-5 as well as the Superstocks and SR3 radicals along with the local classes including the Superstock motorcycles.

The overseas competition will see drivers from Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago), Jamaica and Canada.

Tickets are on sale at the GMR&SC office on Thomas Lands at a cost of $2 500 for adults and 1 000 for children.