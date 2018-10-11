Singh’s half-century leads GCC to U-17 win against MYO

RAHUL Singh’s fine batting form continued at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO) ground last Sunday when he hit a half-century to help the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) to a five-wicket win over the home team in the GCA Friends of Cricket Hundred 100 Overs’ U-17 Tournament.

MYO won the toss and batted first, but the GCC bowlers proved effective and prevented any early onslaught on the small ground.

Runs did come, mostly from the bat of Ricardo Ramdehol, but it was not until later in the innings when he had batted himself in. The opener played pivotal roles in two partnerships, which brought respectability to the innings.

His first was a 31-run second-wicket stand with T. Caesar (8) and the other a 49-run third-wicket partnership with Ziynul Ramsammy (31).

Ramsammy struck three fours and a six, while Ramdehol, who finished with 53 runs, fired five fours and four sixes in his stay at the crease. He did the most damage against A. Persaud as he raced from his mid-30s to his half-century in one over.

When the opener fell, the visitors’ bowling attack had already done significant damage to the batting lineup and, with little resistance left, they were able to hold them to 143 in 34.4 overs.

Thirteen-year-old skipper, Zachary Jodah, and Darius Andrews led the bowling attack with three wickets each, while J. Charles picked up two.

Singh was ultra-aggressive when GCC batted. He belted five sixes and three fours in 39 balls to reach his 56. The 15-year-old’s main partnership was for the third-wicket with Ravaldo Phillips. The pair added 65 runs with the latter hitting two fours and two sixes in his 26 runs.

Although both became victims of Niran Bissu, the damage was done, as the other batsmen just had to play sensible cricket to ensure the win.

Bissu finished with three wickets for 27 runs from 5.3 overs.