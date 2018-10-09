PI into cheese vendor’s murder set for Oct. 22

THE preliminary inquiry into the murder of well-known Bourda Market vendor, Troy Ramalho is expected to commence on October 22 by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Roy Sandford, 33, of Section “D” Sophia, Georgetown; Akeem Morris, 26, of Sandy Babb Street, Kitty; and George Paton, 34, a taxi driver of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) are all jointly charged for Ramalho’s murder.

Particulars of the charge allege that the trio on August 15, 2018 at Bourda murdered Ramalho during the course, or furtherance, of a robbery.

When the matter was called on Monday, the three defendants were handed their statements and a date for the commencement of the PI.

According to reports, Ramalho, of North Road, Lacytown, Georgetown, was shot at around 23:00hrs on the day in question, after he put up a fight during the course of robbery.

The 45-year-old vendor, who was well known for selling cheese and eggs in front of Rambarran’s on Robb Street, in close proximity to Bourda Street, was plying his trade when the three bandits, one armed with a gun, ambushed him.

The police, acting on intelligence, arrested the taxi driver whose car the men hired in Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD).