Man remanded after attempting to sell drugs to undercover cops

Principal Magistrates Judy Latchman on Monday remanded a 27-year-old shop owner to prison after he allegedly offered $150,000 bribe to a police officer to ‘duck’ a drug trafficking charge.

Christopher Gonsalves made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates Court on Monday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charges when it was read to him.

Particulars of the first charge alleged that Gonsalves on October 3,2018 at Albouystown, had 530 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

On the same day, it is alleged that when Gonsalves was arrested and taken to the Brickdam Police Station, he attempted to obstruct or pervert the course of justice by offering $150,000 to Sergeant George to prevent the institution of the charge.

According to reports Gonsalves was arrested by ranks during a sting operation where ranks went undercover and attempted to purchase the cannabis from him.

When he was taken to the Brickdam Police Station he allegedly offered the police rank $150,000 to drop the matter.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to Gonsalves being granted bail on the drug trafficking charge citing the seriousness of the charge.

Gonsalves was released on $200,000 for the first charge and remanded to prison for the drug trafficking matter.

Magistrate Latchman adjourned the matter until November 5,2018.