FACC benefits from VSO donation of helmets

THE Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) of New Amsterdam, Berbice continues to be recognised for its outstanding work in the field of cycling in Berbice and Guyana.

The club, which was founded by Randolph Roberts, has over the years been churning out outstanding cyclists and has attracted members from Guyana as well as overseas.

A number of its members have migrated and continues to perform outstandingly while still remembering the club with various donations and other assistance.

Recently the club has attracted the attention of some members of the Voluntary Service Organisation (VSO) – a group working in Guyana – who have joined up and become members. One member Christine Miller has even participated in races organised by the club.

Recently Miller, with assistance from other VSOs donated 33 racing helmets to the club to be used by its members.

According to Miller she was attracted to the good workings of the club and the positive attitude it has been portraying over the years. She decided to join and participate in races and to see how much she can do to assist the members.

Ms Miller noted that the FACC is trying to keep the youngsters off the streets and in a positive mindset, noting that she and her group will do whatever they can to assist.