IT is important that a person be aware of who she/he is and should be capable of making their own decisions, based on their moral upbringing.

With decisions come consequences, whether those consequences are good or bad. I say that to say, if we know who we are and what we want, then when it comes to outside influences such as friends/peers, we are strong and adequately aware to withstand it.

‘Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are.’ It’s a popular quote that does not go without saying. The people we choose to make our friends can have a major influence on our lives, especially when it comes to making decisions. Peer pressure is defined as the influence from members of one’s peer group. As children, we make minor life-changing decisions.

When we enter our teenage years moving onto our adult years, decisions become more significant: from deciding if to buy mango or golden apples from the school canteen, to what kind of alcohol to buy at a party. The word ‘no’ is very important as explained in one of my previous pieces. It is important that you strongly hold to your moral beliefs about what is right and wrong ; and use the word ‘no’ as your weapon, when someone tries to steer you the wrong way. Choosing your friends wisely is very important; choose people who have similar beliefs as you do.

Samantha Stanwick wanted to share her thoughts on peer pressure and she had this to say:

“I know peer pressure is a real thing and can influence a person’s behavior. However, I think that kids should be raised with a strong mindset and be confident in themselves; they should learn from a young age that doing what everyone else is doing in order to fit in is not necessarily the best thing. When it comes to choosing friends, I believe that it is up to the individual. With that having been said, the individual should be strong enough to not be influenced in the wrong way by their friends, but instead, guide that friend in the right direction. Just because you are friends with someone doesn’t mean that you have to condone their every behaviour. You should be comfortable to open up and say what you do and do not agree with. Nevertheless, I know that some people are more easily influenced than others, and these are the people who need to be extremely careful when choosing who they spend their time with.”

Self- confidence is the best way possible out of peer pressure. It is okay not to be a part of the larger group, especially if that group is on the side of bad influence. Standing for what’s right most of the time also means standing alone. If by chance, you see someone being forced by peer pressure, help them. Also, we can try to educate those who are the ‘pressurers’ to do and know better.

In high school I was a victim of peer pressure many times and I am also guilty of enforcing it onto others as well. As I got older, I realized the majority of those people only pressured me into doing wrong, because they wanted to see me go downhill in life. Today, the only type of peer pressure I advance into is the type that will help me become a better individual; the pressure that will help me succeed and excel in the things I say and do.

Even adults come face-to-face with peer pressure. It all goes back to knowing ourselves, being aware of our friends and whether or not we will allow other people’s influence to define us. ‘Wrong is wrong, even if everyone is doing it; right is right, even if no one is doing it.’