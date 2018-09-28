Vagrants being dumped by porters

– Cummingsburg residents complain

RESIDENTS of the Cummingsburg area are now seeking assistance after officials of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) seem to be allowing abandoned patients to be dumped by porters in front of their pathways in order to create space at the said institution.

When the Guyana Chronicle visited the area on Monday, one resident told this publication that for the longest while this situation has been occurring “and the Minister of Health needs to look into this situation.”

“It has been a disturbance…some nights you can’t sleep properly because some of the vagrants would make noise, defecate on the streets, expose themselves and have garbage pile up all over and got the place smelling horrible,” said the resident.

Another concerned resident added that “every week is someone new. Sometimes you wake up in the morning and see them [and] when you ask them who brought you here, they say the porters from the hospital. At first, I didn’t believe them but the other night myself, along with my other family members, saw the porters as they were about to drop a man off whose foot was broken, but when they saw us they made an about turn.

“We ain’t even get to see their faces because it was covered with a procedure mask. However, when we woke up the next morning we saw the same bruk foot man in front here, so I called someone I knew from the hospital and tell them. I see one of the porters came and took the man back to the hospital, then next couple morning he was out here again,” said the resident.

The resident also added “Just the other day a vagrant died and the police came to investigate and still nothing was done.’’

When the Guyana Chronicle contacted the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of the GPHC, Brigadier George Lewis, he told this publication that “If a patient is abandoned in the hospital, the hospital then makes contact with the Ministry of Social Protection to have the patient placed in a home.”

The residents are calling for this situation to be rectified as soon as possible as it is interfering with their lives and their peace of mind.