Buzzing this Weekend

IT’S time to weekend again people! And you can get the ball rolling from tonight, with a night at the Circus, which has its grand opening tonight. Throughout the rest of the weekend there’s so much to do from the Masicka concert to the Soca and Wine party on Sunday, so don’t stay cooped up at home.

Today

It’s the night you’ve all been waiting for the World Famous Suarez Brothers Circus Grand Opening is on tonight at the D’Urban Park and continuing daily for a short season.

It’s Cocktails and Beer Happy Hour at 704 Sports Bar from 19:00hrs-20:00hrs, so head down and cash in on 50 per cent off your next drink!

The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant and Lounge presents “Latin Night” Get two Desperados Tequila Beers for $1,000.

Tomorrow

Lion Heart Entertainment and Guinness presents “They Don’t Know My Story” featuring live from Jamaica Masicka at the National Park. Performing alongside Kellz and Skii Kid, World Clash Champion Bass Odyssey. Music by Lion Heart Sound, DJ Magnum and Seen Up, DJ

Breeze and SJ Ackeem

District Ultra Lounge presents an Ultra Saturdays special edition “Fusion: One Energy Filled Night” a fusion of soca, reggae, latin and hip hop featuring the return of Gully Ras and Diamond. Buy four tequila shots get one free. Ladies free before 21:00hrs

University of Guyana Student Society in collaboration with Music, Art Culture Foundation and The Pergola Smokehouse and Lounge presents “Talent off Campus, P.O.E.T.S: Push Off Early Tomorrow’s Sunday” at the Courtyard Mall. An evening filled with untapped artistry and talents ranging from upcoming performers to some of your seasoned favourites. With the initiative to fundraise for the Student Complex building, you will surely leave inspired by the Vibes, Art, & Food. What else could you ask for to end your week? Admission: $1,000

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs presents it’s annual ”Heritage Fund-Raising Dinner” at the Mirage Banquet and Conference Hall. Cost $10,000

Sunday

Guyana Carnival Committee presents an event like no other its “Soca and Wine” the first ever wine party at the Lusignan Golf Course. It’s going to be music, food, drinks and fashion! Wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres on entry. Admission: $2,000

In commemoration of the International Day of the Deaf Association of Guyana Inc presents “Deaf Got Talent 2018” at the Theatre Guild. Admission: $1,000

Sundays were meant for 70s & 80s! The Vintage Wine Bar, Restaurant & Lounge presents “Dinner and 70s and 80s music”