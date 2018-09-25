CWI seeking ‘seamless transition’ from Law tenure: Cameron

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) – Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron says he is hoping for a “seamless transition” following the shock resignation of head coach Stuart Law.

The Australian said Monday he would leave the post at year end, following tours of India and Bangladesh in the coming months, to take up the head coach position with English County Middlesex starting next January.

He said the decision to quit was based on his desire to be closer to his family in England.

With only eight months left before the ICC World Cup in England, Cameron said it was important to minimise the disruption.

“We are disappointed to see him go but we understand the situation with his family, as where he is at, and at least he had the decency to give us enough notice and so hopefully we will be able to get a comparable coach to step in,” the Jamaican said.

“We have a couple of more months with him, so hopefully, we will get somebody in the interim to understudy him and try and have a seamless transition.”

Law joined CWI in February last year, replacing former West Indies batsman Phil Simmons who had been sacked in September 2016, just five months after guiding the regional side to the capture of the Twenty20 World Cup in India.

However, the 49-year-old has had only modest success so far. He has won just two of six Test series – against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh – and has failed to oversee a single series win in eight One-Day International tours while winning just four of 26 matches.

One of his major achievements was guiding West Indies safely through the ICC Qualifiers in Zimbabwe last March to see them clinch their spot in the World Cup.

Cameron praised Law’s impact on the development of the game in the region and underscored the need to ensure this continued with the next head coach.

“He has brought a lot to Windies cricket but we have now implemented a very intricate fitness culture, and that is also playing on our performances in the new PCL (Professional Cricket League), which was introduced four years ago,” Cameron said.

“We are now seeing more players coming and more opportunities so we do need guidance from a head coach prospective, but we are also producing more players and getting the talent pool competitive.”

West Indies face India in a full series of Test, ODIs and T20 Internationals starting next week before heading to Bangladesh in November for two Tests, three one-dayers and three T20s.