14th Annual Laparkan cycling meet set for today

THE 14th edition of the Laparkan Holdings-sponsored 11-race cycling programme will pedal off today at the inner circuit of the National Park from 09:30hrs as cyclists vie for top honours.

Last year’s winner of the feature event, Andrew Hicks, who won the 35-lap Schoolboys and Invitational in one hour 18 minutes 30.28 seconds, will be hard-pressed to defend his title.

Last year’s winner of the Junior/Juveniles race was Nigel Duguid while Ozia McAulay took the Mountain Bike event and Jonathan Ramsuchit won the 12-14 Boys and Girls race.

John Niles took top honours in the 9-12 BMX race while Marvin Knight won the BMX 12-14 event.

Tomorrow the cyclists will turn their attention to the 16th Victor Macedo Memorial road race which begins at 224 Peter Rose Street, Queenstown at 07:30hrs, moves along Mandela Avenue then to the East Bank Highway towards the Linden/Soesdyke Highway and back to the National Sports Commission on Homestretch Avenue for the finish.

The categories for that race are: Open, Juniors, Mountain Bikes, Veterans Under-45 and Veterans Over-45.

The Veterans Over-45 and Mountain Bikes will turn around at Yarrowkabra while the others will go to the Long Creek School Junction.