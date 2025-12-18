President Ali announces one-month tax-free bonus for Disciplined Services

President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced that members of Guyana’s disciplined services will again receive a one-month tax-free bonus, placing an additional $2.1 billion in disposable income in the hands of more than 13,000 ranks.

The announcement was made on Thursday at the annual Christmas Luncheon held at the Guyana Defence Force’s Camp Stephenson, where the President addressed soldiers and other members of the joint services.

“Over the past five years, we have not only restored the one-month tax-free bonus to the discipline services. We also increased salaries, adjusted the pay scale across the board, accelerated promotion, improved working conditions and expanded training opportunities,” President Ali told the ranks while reflecting on his administration’s support.

He noted that the bonus had been broadened in recent years under the PPP/C government to benefit a wider cross-section of the force, including civilian staff, adding that “In 2020, we restored the bonus by expanding its coverage in 2023 to include civilian employees of the Guyana Defence Force. Over the past five years, we have placed over $6 billion in the hands of our discipline services through this bonus.”

Announcing the latest payout, the Commander-in-Chief confirmed that the measure will once again directly benefit thousands of service members

“As your commanding Chief, I am now pleased to announce that a one-month tax-free bonus will once again be paid to our disciplined forces”

The President framed the bonus as part of a broader recognition of the sacrifice and service of the men and women who protect Guyana’s borders and safeguard its sovereignty.

He reaffirmed that the government remains, in his words, “one that you can trust, one that is dependable, one that is giving and it’s one that never takes away from you.”