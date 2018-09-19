Two cops under internal investigation

– for running ‘red-light’ bar, assault

TWO serving members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) found themselves on the wrong side of the law on Tuesday when they appeared before Chief Magistrates Ann McLennan on two criminal charges.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Singh, 32, of Pike Street Kitty was charged for wrongfully restraining Perry Barker from leaving the Coin Restaurant and Bar on August 15 at Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Corporal Christopher Dharamraj, on the other hand, was charged for assaulting Barker on the same day in question. The 30-year-old Diamond Housing Scheme resident also denied the charge. Both he and Singh were represented by Attorney-at-Law, Bernard DaSliva.

According to the facts presented in court, on the day in question, Singh was in charge of the bar, which he runs in partnership with Dharamraj, when Barker, a taxi driver, turned up there.

The three later became embroiled in an argument, and Barker, who feared the worse, was locked in a toilet by the two lawmen.

Barker somehow managed to escape and reported the matter to the police. Both cops were arrested but subsequently released on $20,000 bail each, and the matter was adjourned until September 24.

But even before the matter could have gotten that far, reporters in court were asked by one Sergeant Tracy-Ann Gittens, not to take photos of the cops. When asked why, the policewoman brusquely replied, “Because I said so!”

The Police Office of Professional Responsibility has since gotten involved in the matter, in light of reports that it is the two cops who own the establishment and the kind of activities which reportedly take place there, as well as the alleged assault of the taxi driver.

Both Singh and Dharamraj have since been removed from ‘A’ Division.