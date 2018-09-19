BCB/Magic Moments 20/20 – Lower Corentyne. Zone

… RHT Bakewell, Fyrish CC through to final

ROSE Hall Town (RHT) Bakewell and Fyrish Cricket Club will face each other in the Lower Corentyne Zone final of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB)-organised Magic Moments T/20 competition.

RHT Bakewell defeated arch rivals Courtland by 130 runs while Fyrish created a major upset by getting past neighbours Chesney by five wickets at the Fyrish ground.

In the first semi-final at the Area ‘H’ Ground, RHT Bakewell elected to take first strike after winning the toss.

They were off to a flying start from Kevin Sinclair and Junior Sinclair as they added 63 runs in just six overs before the latter was run-out for 20.

Sinclair then partnered with Surendra Kissoonlall to add 122 for the second wicket to take the score to 191 before Kissoonlall was run-out for a well-composed 49, which included two boundaries and four huge sixes.

Sinclair went on to score a majestic 125, inclusive of six huge sixes and eleven boundaries as the home team amassed 234-6 from their allotted overs. Kevlon Anderson clipped in with 25.

Timothy McDonald (2-27) and Troy Mathieson (3-34) were the main wicket-takers for Courtland.

In reply, the visitors were rattled by the pace of Sylus Tyndall who clean-bowled all of his victims to claim 5-18. Only John Percival offered any resistance with 23, as Courtland Cricket Club were bowled out for 104 in 19.3 overs. Off-spinner Jonathan Rampersaud claimed 2-18.

At the Fyrish ground, the home team played as a unit to defeat favourites Chesney Cricket Club by five wickets.

Batting first, Chesney Cricket Club made 174 in 20 overs. M. Subjraj top-scored with 38. He received support from S. Kanabeni 34 and Avinash Deonarine 27. Ashnarine Srikissoon took 3-23 and Imran Ally 2-36.

In reply, Y. Gordiyal made 59 while Ashnarine Srikissoon smashed an unbeaten 60 as they achieved victory in 18.5 overs. Yogindra Chinapen supported with 20. Avinash Deonarine and Imran Khan took a wicket each for the visitors.