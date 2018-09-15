Linden man killed following altercation

Police at Linden are currently searching for Travis Hazel called “Fifty,” who allegedly on dealt Leroy Barron, 55-years of Old Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden several lashed to his body with a wood, which resulted in his death Sunday around 11:00 hrs.

The incident occurred around the Co-op Crescent Mackenzie Market area and this publication understands that the two men had a verbal altercation which became physical, causing Hazel to allegedly arm himself with a piece of wood. The man struck Barron about his body and his head, until he became unconscious.

He was then rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) by an ambulance but he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police,upon examining his body,observed a slight swelling to the right side forehead. The piece of wood used to commit the act was not retrieved.

The police are continuing a relentless search for the suspect.His Silvertown home as well as his partner’s Amelia’s Ward home were searched by the police to no avail.