‘Tipsy cop’ arrested for fatal accident

DEPUTY Superintendent of Police, Patrick Todd is being investigated after the Toyota Rav4 he was driving, fatally struck down a 64-year-old cyclist on the Boerasirie Bridge, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Wednesday night.

Dead is Conrad Alleyne, 64, of 33 Hague, WCD. Residents said that Alleyne lived alone. His home was tightly locked when this publication visited.

Reports indicate that the accident occurred at around 19:20hrs on the bridge, when the vehicle PTT 992 was proceeding east along the northern side of the bridge. The driver related that he suddenly felt an impact and upon investigating, saw the cyclist lying on the bridge with injuries about his body.

He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital in a semi-conscious state, treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital but succumbed on his way. The body is currently at the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Press Officer Superintendent, Jairam Ramlakhan said an investigation has since been launched by a senior officer who visited the scene and also conducted a breathalyser test on Todd who was found to be above the legal limit.