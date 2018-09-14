Attorney in pickle for abusing cop

AN attorney-at-law who verbally abused a policeman on the East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road on Thursday is being investigated, police confirmed.

The lawyer, Ryan Crawford was stopped for a routine check of his driver’s documents by a rank, but this seems to have incensed him. He proceeded to ask the policeman why he was stopped and made it clear he was not going to comply when asked to produce his driver’s licence, and wind up his windows for a test of the tint level on his vehicle.

In his almost four minutes of profanity-laced defiance of the traffic rank, Crawford declared: “you can go and tell each and every one of the commanders, the President and the Vice President, you go and tell whoever you want…”

He then drove off.

In a terse statement on Thursday evening, police said “the Commander of “C” Division Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus, has caused an investigation to commence in respect to the incident. The video of Crawford’s encounter with the policeman went viral on social media, with many condemning him for his actions.