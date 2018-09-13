Rounds 1 and 2 in GCB/CGI Jaguars One-Day League called off

… Tournament to now start on Monday

ROUNDS one and two of the 2018 GCB/CGI Jaguars One-Day League have been cancelled due to the inclement weather.

The tournament will now commence on Monday September 17 with West Berbice going up against Lower Corentyne at Bush Lot, East Bank battling East Coast at Enmore, while Upper Corentyne will face Georgetown at the GCC ground, and West Demerara will take on Essequibo at Everest ground.

The team with the highest aggregate points at the end of the tournament will be declared the winners.

The teams are as follow:

Upper Corentyne: Lloydel Lewis, Joshua Ramsammy, Trishan Ramsarran, Andy Mohan, Omesh Matura, Eon Hooper, Shawn Perreira, Demetri Cameron, Alex Algoo, Sylus Tyndall, Devendra Bishoo, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano.

Stand-by: Antonio February, Jonathon Rampersaud, Ryan Ramdass, Rameshwar Chatterpaul, Gavrav Ramesh.

Coach is Winston Smith and assistant coach/manager is Leslie Solomon.

Lower Corentyne: Jonathon Foo, Seon Hetmyer, Sasenarine Sukhu, Jason Sinclair, Nial Smith, Kassim Khan, Keith Simpson, Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Kelvin Umrao, Karan Arjpaul, Veerasammy Permaul, Raun Johnson.

Stand-by: Trevon Stanislaus, Sharaz Ramcharran, Kandasammy Surujnarine, Royston Crandon, Devon Clements.

Coach is Julian Moore and assistant coach/ manager is Kwesi Maltay.

West Berbice: Arthley Bailey, Kevin Jawahir, Raffel Estriado, Steffon Adams, Keith Fraser, Ceon Glasgow, Heeralall Bridgela, Stephen Harris, Javed Karim, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Keon Joseph, Kevin Sinclair.

Stand-by: Quacey McPherson, Leon Andrew, Carlston Nurse, Andrew Dutchin, Waquar Hassan.

Coach is Andre Percival and manager is David Black.

ECD: Ameer Khan, Dambuka Nqando, Rajendra Chandrika, Kamesh Yadram, Brian Sattaur, Clive Andrews, Gajanand Sukhanana, Eshwar Singh, Ramnarine Chatura, Javier Spencer, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Bhaskar Yadram, Joshua Persaud.

Stand-by: Pradesh Balkishun, Chanderpaul Ramraj, Andrew Samaroo, Yuvraj Dyal, Mahendra Doodnauth.

Coach Esaun Crandon and assistant coach/manager is Latchman Yadram.

Georgetown: Andre Stoll, Steven Sankar, Kellon Carmichael, Ovid Richardson, Franchet Duncan Clark, Ashmead Nedd, Qumar Torrington, Adrian Hinds, Leon Johnson, Christopher Barnwell, Ramaal Lewis, Robin Bacchus, Raymond Perez.

Stand-by: Steven Jacobs, Dexter Soloman, Dwain Dick, Omesh Dhaniram, Ray Newton.

Coach is Bharrat Mangru and assistant coach/manager is Clive Grimmond. Assistant to coach and manager is Michael Franco.

Upper Demerara/East Bank Demerara: Ershad Ali, Gavin Singh, Deonarine Seegobin, Chewroy Kendall, Traven France, Romain Muniram, Keon Morris, Sachin Singh, Yeudister Persaud, Vishaul Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Trevon Griffith.

Coach is Orin Bailey and assistant coach/ manager is Rohan Sarjoo.

West Demerara: Ronaldo Renee, Safraz Esau, Mahendra Dhanpaul, Travis Persaud, Malcolm Hubbard, Navindra Persaud, Aaron Sewpersaud, Raymon Reifer, Akshaya Persaud, Romario Shepherd, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Richie Looknauth.

Coach is Rayon Griffith and assistant coach is Dhanpaul; manager Omar Hussain.

ESSEQUIBO: Kevon Boodie, Ricardo Peters, Akini Adams, Mark Williams, Nealand Cadogan, Leoryan Ramlakhan, Chitram Persaud, Joshua Persaud, Keemo Paul, Antony Adams, Kemol Savory, Ricardo Adams, Shivnarine Chanderpaul.

Stand-by: Quintin Sampson, Pamesh Parsotam, Khandhiya Ramkarran, Ronsford Beaton, Tulsieram Permnauth. Coach is Ryan Hercules and manager is Nankishore Andrews.