PI into ‘Saga’ killing continues

THE preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder of of 64-year-old Godfrey Scipio, called “Saga”, a popular D’Urban Street, Georgetown businessman, who was killed outside a city hotel continued on Wednesday before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

Aubrey Bobb is charged with the man’s murder. The charge stated that on October 12, 2017 at Kitty, he murdered Scipio during the course of a robbery. On Wednesday, Constable Sam, a crime scene photographer attached to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Guyana Police Force testified on behalf of the prosecutor, Richard Harris.

The matter has been adjourned until September 17. Also charged for Scipio’s murder are, former ‘Best Cop’ Detective Corporal Derwin Eastman and Constable Jameson Williams. The duo is before Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the PI is being conducted.

Bobb is reported to have claimed that Eastman was the mastermind behind the businessman’s murder, and that he (Eastman) also went as far as providing him (Bobb) with the gun to carry out the hit. Police had arrested Bobb a day after the shooting and after reviewing the CCTV footage attached to a Kitty hotel where Scipio was shot and robbed. The gold jewellery reportedly stolen from Scipio during the robbery was not recovered.