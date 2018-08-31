Language Lounge hosts interactive picnic

The Language Lounge Picnic saw a large turnout of about 100 persons last Friday night at the Brazil-Guyana Cultural Centre to foster better relations among cultures.

The event was the third Language Lounge Picnic and persons were invited to be present to practice their second- language socialising in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Chinese Mandarin and Sign Language.

The Language Lounge Picnic featured live music from the local band “Behold the Jury” as well as capoeira demonstrations and other cultural attractions.

According to Davindra Ramnarain called “Keno” Administrative Assistant of the Brazil-Guyana Cultural Centre within the Brazilian Embassy at 308-309 Church Street, Queenstown.

The event was a collaborative effort between several organisations, including Spanglish GY, Sign Language by the Deaf Association of Guyana, Chinese Mandarin and the Confucius Institute University of Guyana.

The Language Lounge Picnic was held in picnic style, free of charge. The event featured brief remarks by Administrative Assistant of the Brazil-Guyana Cultural Centre within the Brazilian Embassy, Davindra Ramnarain, Counsellor Ronaldo Vieira Head of the Cultural Sector of the Brazilian Embassy and Doraci Porter, Director of Brazil-Guyana Cultural Centre.

The coordinators are from Spanglish GY Charlie Tokeley, Christian Vargas and Gordon Roberts.

Invitees told the Buzz that the event was an interesting one and they had the opportunity to interact with many persons from different walks of life and it brought people together in a unique way.