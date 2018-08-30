GTU says strike action still on

….talks end in another stalemate

Talks between the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) and the Ministry of Education (MoE) broke down once more on Thursday as both sides could not agree on a way forward.

According to a release from the Ministry of Social Protection , at Thursday’s meeting at the Ministry of Social Protection on Brickdam in the city, the Chief Labour Officer (CLO) , Charles Ogle maintained that the grievance procedure by which the conciliatory process operates must be exhausted before arbitration takes place.

However , the GTU noted that it is not interested in conciliation. “The union position remains the same, unless it’s arbitration that we are not prepared to call the strike off,” GTU President Mark Lyte told the media following the meeting.

The union had previously indicated that the body believed that the conciliation process was compromised as members from the Department of Labour had been in the previous meetings between the GTU and MoE.

“I’m not sure why they called us for a meeting here , just to waste our time ?” said GTU General Secretary , Coretta McDonald questioned.

“But the thing is, our teachers are resolute and the struggle continues,” McDonald said. “So when we talk about care for our children and love for our children and having our children’s interest at heart .. I wonder if this demonstration is a demonstration that will demonstrate our display of the love for our children and the interest for this nations development in terms of Education,” she added.

According to the Ministry of Social Protection, the CLO reiterated his earlier plea to the union to call off the strike so that the conciliation process can continue but that plea went unheeded.

In support of that call , it was noted by the Social Protection Ministry that the MoE tabled a position paper containing possible terms of resumption which the GTU did not find favour with.

“In light of differing positions adopted by the parties the conciliator reluctantly adjourned the meeting,” the release stated.