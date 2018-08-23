Teamwork hailed vital as Goodwill swimmers return with 32 medals

GUYANA’S Goodwill swim team returned home from Barbados earlier this week preaching the importance of teamwork.

The side finished with a total of 32 medals at the developmental championships which saw them place fourth overall, behind Trinidad, hosts Barbados and Bahamas.

Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) president Ivan Persaud hailed the 36-member unit as one that did well considering its small number.

According to one of the coaches, Haresh Bhagwan, “The team did exceptionally well. We carried four members short which meant the difference between third and fourth place.”

“I think this really boosted their morale and we can look forward to great things from them in the future. Their teamwork was exceptional.”

He noted that there were several commendable performances from the 15-17 Boys’ who held their own.

The journey was made possible by Dyna’s Embroidery, ExxonMobil, National School of Dance, Guyana Consulate in Barbados, Olympic Association, Guyana Lottery Company and GPL.

The coaches who accompanied the team were Sean Baksh, Shyka Gonsalves, Haresh Bhagwan, Christol Thom and Shanice Mahaica.