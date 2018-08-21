Wakenaam’s top CSEC student plans to become a marketing executive

By: Indrawattie Natram

SIXTEEN-year-old Bhumeshwar Amit Ramkissoon of Belle Plain, Wakenaam, is the island’s top performer at this year Caribbean Secondary School Examinations (CSEC).

Ramkissoon , a former student of the Essequibo Islands Secondary School , gained passes in nine subjects at the regional examinations.

He obtained eight Grade Ones and one Grade Two including , Mathematics, English ‘A’, Economics, Integrated Science, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Office Administration, Social Studies and Electronic Document and Preparation Management.

During an interview with Guyana Chronicle, the teenager attributed his success to attentive listening, interpretation in the classroom, extra lessons and preparation of a personal study timetable for solving past CSEC examination papers.

Reflecting on his preparation for the exams , Ramkissoon said that he spent sleepless nights in the lead up to the examinations.

Asked about what career path he plans to pursue , Ramkissoon said that since his studies were mainly on subjects in the business stream at school , he will continue his studies in that field and on day he said he hopes to become a Marketing Executive.

“I started preparation for my CSEC May/June examination 2018 from September 2017, it wasn’t an easy task but I received overwhelming support from my parents and my siblings,” the lad said.

The teenager is the youngest of three children of Tularam and Anita Ramkissoon. “For my recent success I would like to extend gratitude to almighty God, my teachers, my parents, relatives and friends, without the guidance of the above listed persons I would not have been able to achieve such a great success, ” Ramkissoon further explained.

His parents were elated when they received the news on their son’s success. They took the opportunity to thank the teachers at the Essequibo Island Secondary School for the support given to their son.

Headmaster of the school , Sir Asif Ahmad was also overjoyed at this year’s results. He congratulated all the students for their performances and he also offered kind words of appreciation to the hard-working teachers of the school.