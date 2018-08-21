One time here; one time there…where did the gun go?

A 21-year-old constable attached to the Impact Base at the Brickdam Police Station, was on Monday charged with stealing a firearm from the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Cornell Paul of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, found himself on the wrong side of the law when he appeared before the Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, charged for stealing a .38 special revolver worth $175,000, a holster valued $60,000 and six .38 live ammunition worth $750, property of the GPF. The offence allegedly occurred on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at the Brickdam Police Station.

Paul pleaded not guilty to the charge while his attorney, Paul Fung-a-Fat, made an application for bail on the grounds that his client was the sole breadwinner for his wife, who is currently five months pregnant.

The lawyer told the court that on the day in question, his client was the driver of the Impact Base vehicle and uplifted the revolver when he began his duties.

The rank then went to the vehicle and went back to the office after realising that he had forgotten his keys. He then left the gun in the office while he searched for the keys.

Fung-a-Fat told the court that after his client found the keys he then went back to the vehicle reportedly forgetting to pick up his service weapon.

When the rank realised that he had forgotten his service weapon he then went back to the office where he had left it and it was gone.

Immediately, the lawyer noted that the matter was reported to a woman Sergeant, who was the officer in charge at the time. However his superior ignored his claims and left to go home.

Fung-a-Fat indicated to the court that the young officer should have been charged departmentally by the GPF because of the particulars.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Neville Jeffers made no objection to the constable being granted his pre-trial liberty.

Constable Paul was initially released on $200,000 but his attorney told the court: “My client is not that type of policeman… he can’t afford all of that.”

The sum was reduced to $150,000. The matter is adjourned until August 24 for report.