Who will it be?

– PNCR votes for chairman, vice-chairman today

THE chairmanship of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) will be decided today at the party’s 20th Biennial Congress and voting is expected to be competitive, as several top figures in the party are vying for key positions.

The congress, which is being held under the theme, ‘Better together for a Brighter tomorrow,’ continues today and will culminate with a rally at the Stabroek Market Square shortly after sunset.

Joseph Harmon, the current Minister of State and Volda Lawrence, Minister of Public Health are challenging Basil Williams, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs for the post of chairman of the PNCR.

In 2016, Williams was unchallenged at the 19th edition of the conference for the chairmanship of the 60 -year-old party.

This time around, he is expected to face stiff competition from both Harmon and Lawrence, both of whom have launched social media campaigns with Harmon upping the ante on his campaign with meetings being held with supporters in the diaspora.

Lawrence, for her part, has taken her campaign across the country to venues on the coastland as well as several hinterland locations including Regions Eight, Nine and 10.

Earlier this month, she met with supporters in the Rupununi including representatives from the town of Lethem and several villages including Karasabai, Katoonarib and Sawarinau. In July, Lawrence received several youths whom she noted “refuelled” her by placing their faith, hope and trust in her.

Harmon, who announced his candidacy on May 21, 2018, via press release, has been holding meetings at various venues across the country including Bartica, Mahdia, Parika , Linden, the Essequibo islands of Leguan and Wakenaam as well as several locations in Georgetown and along the coastland. He also met with supporters in New York, Canada and recently, Atlanta, Georgia.

MORE MEANINGFUL ROLE

Harmon also enjoys support from the women’s arm of the PNCR. He said recently on his social media platform page that he intends to make the National Congress of Women more meaningfully engaged in the policy direction of the party as well as an integral stakeholder on women’s issues.

“This means addressing women’s issues from three main perspectives – poverty alleviation, civic participation and in the access to and exercise of power,” he said.

Williams in recent months has been meeting with supporters along the coastland including at Agricola, the Essequibo Coast, Berbice and Linden. He also held discussions with supporters from the diaspora.

Most notably, Williams in his address at the opening of the congress on Friday, urged that President David Granger be given a ‘winning team’ that will help him deliver the good life to Guyanese.

He told the congress that the party is at a juncture where it must reflect on what it has achieved over the last two years, “where we are presently and where we are taking Guyana in the future.”

According to him, it is only when they would have taken account of their achievements as well as failures that “we would be able to position ourselves to do better.”

A STRONG BELIEVER

Making a pitch to his supporters who welcomed him with thunderous applause, Williams said he believes in the PNCR.

“I believe in you, and the work you have done for this party. I believe that the vision and shared values of Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham resonate in us. It is because of those shared values of country first, that we are here.”

Meanwhile, the post of vice-chair of the party is also competitive with several candidates announcing their candidacy for the position in recent weeks.

Among those vying for the post is Annette Ferguson, junior Minister of Public Infrastructure. Ferguson, who has endorsed Harmon in his campaign, has noted in her social media campaign that she stands ready to fulfill her duty to the PNCR.

“I recall being around the PNC in my younger days. My mom was a member of the Alberttown/Bourda group and every Tuesday night I would accompany mom to that meeting and I recall at one group elections I was elected the youngest member, as the secretary of the group,” she recalled during an interview with this publication earlier this month.

During her younger years, Ferguson had graduated from St. John’s College with five CXC passes, later acquiring two diplomas and degrees in Social Work and Public Management; a postgraduate degree in Administration and a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Management.

Christopher Jones, another product of the youth arm of the PNCR is also vying for the post of vice-chair. The 38-year-old told the Guyana Chronicle earlier this month noted that since joining the party some 19 years ago, it has been his desire to see more youth actively involved in the leadership of the party.

He explained that with over 240,000 youths across the country between the ages of 18 and 43, there is a need for them to be adequately represented in the Central Executive Committee of the party.

“More young people are needed at the leadership level of the party and I think that is what is going to attract more young people to the party, because they see a reflection of themselves there,” Jones shared with the Guyana Chronicle.

Long-serving member, Aubrey Norton is also vying for the post of vice chair. His decision to contest for the post appears last minute as he made the announcement on Wednesday of last week on his Facebook page.

“At the urging of many party comrades I wish to agree with their request and offer myself as candidate for the vice chairman of the PNCR,” he said.

In 2014, Norton, another party stalwart, was contender for the leadership of the party but dropped out of the race citing problems with the electoral process. President David Granger was later elected head of the party.

During congress scheduled to be held from August 17 to 19, party groups will choose their top leaders from a list provided by the party’s secretariat. In the electoral process, persons are placed on the list after nomination and acceptance of such. On the day of congress, all party members in good financial standing will cast their vote for the candidate of their choice.