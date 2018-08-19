Armed bandits tie-up, rob Mahaica family

Five armed, masked bandits robbed a Belmont, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara family on Saturday night and carted-off cash, jewellery and electronic items following the attack.

According to reports , the victims reside in a two storey wooden and concrete building and on Saturday night the bandits gained access to the house after entering the yard and holding one of the occupants at gunpoint.

The armed men then entered the home and tied-up a 56-year-old fruit vendor while demanding cash from her husband who was assaulted and gun butted.

The robbers then raided the home which had four occupants at the time and made good their escape leaving all the victims all tied-up in the house.

The victims managed to untie themselves and contact was made with the police. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.