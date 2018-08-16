American Airlines cleared to operate from November 15

Government has green-lighted an application from US carrier American Airlines to operate a scheduled service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) from November 15, 2018.

This was announced by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon at a post-Cabinet press briefing on Thursday at the Ministry of the Presidency.

Minister Harmon stated that the airline proposed a four-day, weekly operation using the Airbus A319 model aircraft with 8 first class and 120 economy class seating capacity.

He said Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson has informed that the scope of the airline’s application was covered under the air transport agreement between Guyana and the US and he also noted that the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) reviewed the airline’s business proposal in the areas of law, organization, finance and marketing analysis and was satisfied with the result.

During an interview with this newspaper in May, Director General of the GCAA, Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d), Egbert Field said there has been an increase in passenger carriage for several months earlier this year when compared to last year.

“Other airlines stated their intent but nothing concrete and we will not disclose any names until an application has been made,” the director general also said at the time.

The aviation sector contributed $20.7 billion annually to the economy which is 3.2 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The sector also caters for 12,000 jobs.

Last year , American Airlines had announced a new route between the CJIA and Miami International Airport (MIA).

“We are pleased to continue growing our presence in South America,” said Jim Butler, American Airlines’ Senior Vice President, International and Cargo.

“This new service adds a new international destination to American’s global network, promoting tourism in the country and offering the people of Guyana multiple connecting options through our hub in Miami.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday Minister Harmon announced the names of the new board of Directors of the CJIA.

They are Chairman , Stephen Fraser , Nicola Layne , Gracelyn George , Trevor Benn , a representative from the Parliamentary Opposition , the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure , and CJIA CEO Ramesh Ghir.