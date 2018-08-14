Traffic Sergeant on $1.2M bail

WEEKS after two police ranks were charged with 38 misdemeanor counts, a police sergeant was on Monday slapped with 12 felony charges.

The charges allege that on April 12, 2018 at Georgetown, with intent to defraud the public, Alfred Parks conspired with persons to commit acts of felony. That is to say he uttered a questionnaire knowing it to be forged and that it was not written by the twelve persons whose names were given.

The 50-year-old man who resides at Diamond Housing Scheme and who is currently in his 30th year in the Guyana Police Force, denied the charges that were read out to him by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The sergeant was represented by attorney Patrice Henry who applied for a reasonable sum of bail to be granted to his client. The Police Prosecutor had no objection to bail but asked that conditions be attached.

Bail was granted in the sum of $1.2 million by Magistrate Latchman. The matter was adjourned to August 16, 2018

According to reports two police officers appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ court a few weeks ago and were charged with committing misdemeanor offences relative to the theoretical learner driver’s examination.

The charges alleged that on April 12, 2018 at Georgetown with intent to defraud the public, Shanice Fraser and Ryan Gray conspired with persons to commit misdemeanor acts, that is to say the duo uttered forged questionnaires knowing same to be forged and that they were not written by thirty eight persons.

Thirty- one -year old Fraser who is currently the Confidential Secretary of the Acting Traffic Chief and who resides at South Sophia and 25-year-old Gray who is currently serving the GPF for some seven years as a Police Corporal, were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Fraser has been serving the police force for the past seven years. She was represented by Attorney Patrice Henry who applied for reasonable bail to be granted to his client.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objection to bail but asked that conditions be attached.

Bail was granted by the Chief Magistrate in the sum of $150,000 on grounds that the defendant lodge her passport and report to the CID Headquarters every Friday.

Gray, who resides at 218 Da Silva Street, Newtown was represented by Attorney Mark Conway. Bail was granted by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the sum of $160,000 on grounds that he too report to the CID Headquarters every Friday. Both matters were adjourned to August 17, 2018.

According to the facts that were given in court by Prosecutor Mansfield, in April of this year the police force had announced that the Office of Professional Responsibility had launched an investigation into what it described as “massive irregularities” in the Guyana Police Force’s learner driver’s theoretical examination, which took place on April 12, 2018 at the Felix Austin Police College, Georgetown.

The investigation was launched after a report was made by a senior pastor serving as Chaplain to the Commissioner of Police (ag). The pastor indicated that after the examination had finished, his pastor colleagues reported that some 174 persons were registered to write the said examination, but 106 persons presented themselves on the said day.

However, 207 scripts were received at the conclusion of the examination and 155 of the 207 scripts were completed.