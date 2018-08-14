NSC commits to sponsorship of Caribbean Juniors and Schoolboys boxing championships

THE National Sports Commission (NSC) has committed to part sponsoring the third edition of the Caribbean juniors and schoolboys boxing championships set for the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue, from Friday to Sunday, beginning at 18:00hrs each night.

According to a reliable source, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), which has been battling some financial challenges, is to benefit from a timely intervention from the NSC which has committed sponsorship towards the hosting of the tournament. The GBA has expressed gratitude to the NSC and noted that its contribution will definitely help make the championships a success.

According to the information received NSC Director Christopher Jones explained that in addition to a significant cash donation, the GBA will also utilise the National Gymnasium free of cost for the three-night tournament.

Meanwhile, the GBA has released the names and weight divisions of the boxers who will represent Guyana. Juniors – Richard Howard (44-46kg), Leon Moore (46-48kg), Christopher Romeo (45-57kg), Mark Crawfor5d (57-60kg), Jamal Mercer (60-64kg), Emanuel Pompey (64-69kg) and Devon Thomas (69-75kg).

Schoolboys – Joel Anthony (44-46kg), Devon Williams (44-46kg), Patrick Harvey (52-54kg) and Kurt Beckles 54-59kg).

Novices – Shemar Morrison (60-64kg) and Germain Williams (69-75kg).

Females – 12-14 years Alesha Jackman, 15-16 years Jelica Rodney and 17-18 years Akea Lamazon.

The technical director is Sebert Blake, while the coaches are Clifton Moore, James Walcott and Joseph Murray.