Dant prevail in Caribbean Sensation 10/10 final

… Cougars take B Conference title

By Frederick Halley

TORONTO, Canada – It was billed as the clash of the Titans when the two top teams in Conference A of the Ontario Softball Cricket League (OSCL) battled last Saturday in the Caribbean Sensation 10/10 final at the Ashtonbnee Number one ground, Scarborough, Toronto.

When the dust settled, Dant once again proved their superiority with an easy 12-run victory over nemesis and archrivals Sunshine to claim their third consecutive title.

While the Damodar Daesrath-led Dant were celebrating their triumph, Cougars defied the odds with a nail-biting last over win over GTA Storm to capture the B Conference championship on the adjoining ground in what promised to be an enthralling affair and certainly lived up to its billing.

The Conference A consolation final saw Rems making light work of Enmore, whipping them by 55 runs while Wakenaam turned back the challenge of Carr Tec to claim the B Conference consolation title.

Set a challenging 92 for victory, after Dant had reached a respectable 91 for seven in their allotted 10 overs, Sunshine could muster only 79 for five in their turn at the crease, as the opposition bowlers kept a tight rein on proceedings.

Dant’s victory was engineered by a brilliant batting display from former Guyana and West Indies One-day player Royston Crandonm who lashed a top-score of 41 after Sunshine opted to chase after winning the toss.

The eventual winners were shakily placed at 32 for three before Crandon, whose knock was spiced with three sixes and a four and skipper Daesrath (14 with two sixes) added a valuable 39 for the fourth wicket.

Mahendranauth ‘Bobby’ Parasnauth bowled beautifully to claim two for four from his two overs while skipper Anil Mahadeo took two for 29. There was also one wicket each for Avinash Sookdeo and Wally Bacchus.

Sunshine were undermined early by the evergreen Satrohan ‘Blade’ Balkarran who sent back the prolific Hemnarine Chattergoon without scoring. They never recovered from this early setback as only Azam Haniff with 21 and Imran Ali (18) showed any resistance. Balkarran finished with the impressive figures of two for six while Bholanuth Sukhu had one for nine. Two run-outs did little to help their cause.

It took the last over to decide the B Conference winners with Cougars holding their nerves to come out top. Needing to score nine in the final over, which was entrusted to Sheldon Burnett, Cougars achieved the target with three deliveries to spare in the low-scoring affair.

Asked to take first strike, GTA Storm huffed and puffed their way to 65 for six in the allotted 10 overs, thanks mainly to Khemraj Dhanpaul’s 17 towards the end. Kevin Budhram was the standout bowler for Cougars with three for six.

GTA Storm tried desperately to keep the batsmen in check while Cougars lost early wickets. However, attacking knocks of 17 each from skipper Naresh Budhram and Ganesh Budhram who was undefeated when victory was achieved ensured them a well-deserved victory as they reached 75 for five in 9.3 overs. Shiv Shiwram took two for 10.

In the Conference A consolation final, Rems batted first and reached a challenging 96 for five with Krishna Deosarran slamming three sixes in a top-score of 27 while Surujpaul Deosaran supported with 26 (two sixes and a four). Zaheer Mohamed took two for 11.

Enmore never threatened and at the end of their allotted 10 overs were 41 for seven with Steve Ramdas hitting 13. Andy Persaud, hero of Berbice’s win in the recent Inter-county tournament, was once again in the limelight with the impressive figures of three for four while Narendra Mandolall chipped in with three for six.

The B Conference consolation final saw Wakenaam thrashing Carr Tec by 12 runs with opener Rabindra Persaud blasting three fours and two sixes Wakenaam’s 72 for four. Carr Tec reached 60 for eight with Raja Pooran (three for 12) and skipper Ravin Babulall (two for five) being the main destroyers.

The respective MVPs were Royston Crandon (Dant), Mahendranauth ‘Bobby’ Parasnauth (Sunshine), Kevin Budhram (Cougars), Dhanpaul (GTA Storm), Krishna Deosaran (Rems), Zaheer Mohamed (Enmore), Rabindra Persaud (Wakenaam) and Mahendra Monilall (Carr Tec).

OSCL president Albert Ramcharran, in his address at the presentation ceremony, complimented sponsor Harri Sukhu of Caribbean Sensation on his wonderful gesture and also congratulated the participating teams.