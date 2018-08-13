Report : Peruvian police probing death of Guyanese scholar

By Indrawattie Natram
While parents, relatives and friends await the results of an autopsy following the sudden passing of 22-year- old Yogeeta Persaud, Peruvian officials have since launched a probe into her death.
According to a report in the Peruvian media, police confirmed that Persaud died suddenly while on a medical outreach at Anta Province of Cusco on Sunday.
Prosecutor on duty, Rafael Vasquez Cuba who is in charge of the investigation, said that the autopsy is pending.
Doctors at the Anta-based health center reported the death of the young woman at around 13:15hs on Sunday after she was evacuated for emergency treatment.
The family received the tragic news around 16:00 hrs on Sunday from a colleague of Yogeeta. She was the only daughter of her parents whom she last saw in May this year when she graduated from Stony Brook University in the United States.
During a visit to the family’s home at the village of Zorg on the Essequibo Coast on Monday, many persons were on hand to offer words of comfort her parents.