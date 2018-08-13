Curriculum reform is an important process, all Guyanese need to support

Dear Editor,

PLEASE permit me some space in your newspaper to address the issue of curriculum reform in Guyana’s education sector. It has been recognised for quite some time now that there is a skills gap that exists in Guyana. This refers to the mismatch of education and training offered by the education sector and what is required in the job market.

Through one lens it is the case of a complete mismatch, while through another lens the current training being offered has not been refined to meet current international standards. Hence, some private sector entities are sometimes forced to provide additional training for staff. As a result of this reality, quite a number of Guyanese find it hard to gain employment within their desired fields, while a large number resort to migrating to seek employment.

Recently, a stark reality was highlighted, which is that the public education curriculum has not been upgraded since 1976. That calculates to 42 years since Guyana has had curriculum reform. Why did Guyana sit idly by for four decades?

The global economy has undergone so many changes. It is no wonder we have not been able to properly tap into the global market as other countries have, because we simply do not possess the human resource capacity. It is necessary that the curriculum is dynamic, remains current and is structured in such a way that it feeds the job market and responds to labour market demands. This is necessary, particularly since there is so much talk about sustainable development. Economic growth can only be sustained when the workforce is replenished in keeping with the demand, regardless of sector. Editor, Guyana needs an education system that is dynamic and able to adapt to changes in the economy and labour market demands. It is in this vein that I view the recent move towards curriculum reform as monumental and important for nation-building.

The world is going digital and Guyana is slowly making strides in catching up with the rest of the world. A restructuring of the education system with a focus on ICT would greatly serve to propel Guyana’s move in this information age.

This global focus has been recognised by the Ministry of Education. The process has started to develop a framework that will facilitate curriculum reform in the public education system from nursery to secondary. Editor, clearly, it has been recognised by the Education Ministry that young people now require much more than the traditional skills to be relevant in today’s world. Additionally, based on what has been reported, the curriculum reform process will result in a curriculum that caters to our cultural diversity and more so, promote social cohesion within our society which historically can become fragmented, on the basis of cultural, racial and socio-economic differences.

This move by the Ministry of Education under the leadership of its minister is of national importance and relevance and should not be taken lightly. The consultations which took place last month by learned minds in education will surely serve to guide this process in the right direction to obtain the best results for Guyana. Thankfully, the curriculum reform will not only address the content that is taught, but will also look at the manner in which education is delivered. This is a holistic approach, which is quite commendable.

Lastly, with the curriculum reform programme pegged at US$6M, I do hope that money will be well spent. I say this, since Guyana will soon be an oil-and-gas-producing country. It would be wise to tailor subjects to accommodate some degree of oil and gas to inform our children about the sector and hopefully encourage some to pursue studies in that field. Editor, curriculum reform is an important process, all of Guyana needs to support the Ministry of Education in this endeavour to ensure the best product.

Regards

Elizabeth Williams