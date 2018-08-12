Ninth-place finish for Vieira as bike problems continue

(By Stephan Sookram in Canada Compliments of the National Sport Commission and Mohamed’s Enterprise)

BIKE troubles continued for Elliot Vieira who is competing this weekend in the Canadian Superbike Championship’s round five in Bowman, Canada.

The Guyanese, who is riding in the Liqui Molly Pro Sport (600cc) class aboard a Yamaha R6, finished race one yesterday ninth after starting 17th.

However, while his charge through the pack took him 8 places further up the ladder, bike troubles stalled his bid for a better finishing position and also hindered his start.

“The problems continued from Friday into yesterday (Saturday). The bike loses power through a specific section of the track. We made a lot of changes, but none of them seemed to work. The problem worsened in the race as it went on.”

“Really, with the way the bike is operating at the moment I’m glad I could have finished within the top 10. Also track time is important as I continue to ‘shake down’ the bike and I guess the main thing here is to have fun.” he said.

“Hopefully we can brainstorm through the evening and find the problem in time for tomorrow’s (Sunday) race. I’ve got a great team of guys with over 80 years of racing experience helping me and I know we can figure it out.”

A part of his team is former Canadian Champion and Guyanese-born Clive Ng-a-Kien and mechanic William Shimping as well as those who helped thus far.

Vieira returns to action today starting ninth aboard the blue number 33 bike, sponsored by Adventura Gold, Roadsport Auto Group, WASP Performance, K&J Auto Body, DynoJet, Bickle Racing, Snow City, Brooklyn Cycle Racing, Gp Bikes and Gimoto.