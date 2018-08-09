I am happy AFC going alone

Dear Editor

I WRITE to publicly commend the Alliance For Change for making this bold move to contest the upcoming Local Government Elections (LGEs) independently.

In 2016, the coalition government held LGEs after more than 20 years, giving citizens a chance to elect their own community leaders. Understandably, there was a lot of education needed and much still needed (hint, hint GECOM) but I am happy that the process has started.

I was also happy to hear that the decision to go alone does not affect the coalition at the national level. The President has said publicly that he respects the decision of the AFC. This speaks to a very high level of respect and maturity in both of these parties. This synergistic relationship between the APNU and AFC bodes well for the citizens of Guyana.

Recently, President Granger committed to dutifully holding Local Government Elections at the prescribed time. This is highly commendable and is very good for democracy. We must not let our leaders — national or local — become complacent.

I note the negative comments by the opposition leader regarding the AFC’s decision to contest independently, but I will not take seriously the words of anyone who was in government for more 12 years or whose party was in government for more than 20 years and made ZERO attempts to hold Local Government Elections. This is not a person that has any authority– moral or otherwise– to speak on these issues. I look forward to clean and vibrant LGE campaigns.

Regards

Earl Hamilton