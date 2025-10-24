Gender Affairs Bureau conducts training on shared responsibilities, breaking gender stereotypes

THE Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Gender Affairs Bureau on Thursday hosted a transformative one-day workshop on “Gender Roles, Shared Responsibility, and Challenging Stereotypes in the Home” at the Regional State House in Region Two.

The training focused on promoting equality within households, effective parenting, and breaking gender stereotypes that often shape family dynamics.

The interactive session was facilitated by Mr Narvendra Rohit, Gender Affairs Officer; Ms Amrita Singh, Gender Affairs Officer; and Ms Cassie Walcott, Senior Training Officer.

During her presentation, Ms Cassie Walcott emphasised the importance and benefits of sharing household responsibilities between partners. She noted that equitable distribution of home duties helps ease family stress, reduces conflicts and allows couples more time to enjoy activities together.

“When couples share responsibilities, it helps to break away from gender stereotypes — for instance, the notion that men should only work outside the home while women manage household chores,” Walcott explained.

“It also gives couples an opportunity to achieve a fair balance at home,” she added.

Walcott shared practical tips on how couples can manage household chores efficiently and strengthen their partnership. These include deciding who does what, determining the tasks that need to be done and agreeing on who handles each, thereby creating a clearer picture of workload distribution.

She advised that couples divide chores and work as a team to support one another where needed.

Walcott also advised that turns be taken regarding caring for children. She explained that partners can share responsibilities such as night-time feedings or diaper changes to ease the load on one person.

She urged that couples should stay united and meet in the middle when it comes to the ideals of parenting, discipline and household management to maintain harmony.

Further, she said that couples should be open to change. Household routines may need adjustment as circumstances evolve, she said, adding that flexibility is key.

It is also important to show appreciation, which she said involves regularly acknowledging each other’s efforts. This helps to strengthen relationships and fosters teamwork in maintaining a functional home.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in meaningful discussions and group exercises that emphasised the importance of equality in domestic roles and parenting duties. Facilitators highlighted how traditional gender expectations can limit personal growth and community development, urging attendees to adopt more inclusive and balanced practices in their homes and workplaces.

The workshop aimed to promote a deeper understanding of gender equity, foster mutual respect between partners, and build stronger family and community relationships grounded in shared responsibility.

Participants expressed their gratitude to the Gender Affairs Bureau for hosting such an empowering and thought-provoking session that encouraged positive change at both the family and societal levels.