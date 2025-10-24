Region 2 Regional Chairman meets with fisherfolk at Hampton Court

REGION Two Regional Chairman Mr. Devin Mohan, on Thursday met with fisherfolk at the Hampton Court Fishermen’s Shed to discuss challenges affecting their daily operations.

Accompanied by Agriculture Coordinator Mr. Tamesh Ramnauth and the Fisheries Supervisor, Chairman Mohan attentively listened as the fishermen shared concerns ranging from equipment shortages to other operational difficulties.

During the meeting, the fishermen expressed their appreciation for the Chairman’s presence and prompt attention, thanking him for taking the time to engage directly with them. He reminded them that the RDC will continue to represent their interest. They also voiced hope that the issues affecting their livelihoods would soon be addressed, trusting that the engagement would lead to tangible solutions.

Chairman Mohan reassured the community that the regional administration is committed to supporting them. He emphasised that immediate assistance would be provided wherever possible and that other matters would be forwarded to the relevant agencies. Follow-up action should also be undertaken to ensure all concerns are addressed effectively.

The meeting concluded on a hopeful note, with the fisherfolk feeling encouraged and confident that their concerns are being taken seriously.

“We are very thankful for such an approach, and we look forward to all the issues raised be fixed,” one of the fishermen said.