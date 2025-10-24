Reverend Dr. Joy Agness to host ‘Events International’ in Guyana

REVEREND Dr. Joy Agness of Joy Events International has planned a one-day certification workshop in Guyana, which will be held on January 13, 2026, at the World Trade Centre.

Dr. Agness, who is on a short visit to Guyana, briefed the media on Thursday morning at Room Three of the Royal Hotel on Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

She talked about her plans for the event and the world-renowned speaker Preston Bailey, who will be invited to accompany her here in January to conduct the one-day session, themed, “Reshaping your mindset for success”.

The event on January 13, 2026, targets trailblazers in event planning, hospitality, entrepreneurship and branding.

Joy Agness Events International is a South Florida-Based global events firm known for crafting exceptional experience, and providing entrepreneurial training with special focus on Caribbean professionals.

With an emphasis on detail, excellence, and empowerment, the company continues to redefine standards across event and business consulting.

Agness said as a developing country, Guyana is ripe for such an event where floral designer Bailey will share his expertise. All are welcome to attend.

She stated that the event aims to create an awareness of what events should be. and what is lacking. With the obvious need for training, Joy Agness Events International will be here to groom servers, hospitality staff and others in the tourism industry to provide adequate services in the sector.

Agness is also a breast cancer survivor, who detected the disease and was able to seek medical intervention before it was too late.

The mother of two, a Guyanese, was schooled in La Penitence, Georgetown, while she lived here, and wears multiple hats: Teacher, reverend and humanitarian.

She has spent much of life helping others, something she is always passionate about, and lending a helping hand describes her completely.

In December 2022, she was bestowed one of the most prestigious awards a humanitarian in the United States (US) can receive: The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joseph Biden.

Agness was honoured for the work she has been doing through her organisation, Angels Helping Hands Association.

FROM HOMELESS TO HELPING OTHERS

She remembered there was a time when she was homeless following a house fire and was in dire need of assistance. She was searching for food to feed herself and children back then.

Agness said it was during those moments of distress and uncertainty that she found the strength to push forward and become the humanitarian she is today. Being homeless had awakened something deep within her which propelled her to assist others.

In Guyana, Agness worked with many non-governmental organisations, community groups and churches to help vulnerable women and children. She also worked as an educator in East La Penitence, Georgetown.

With the expectation of creating a better life for herself and two children, she made the decision to migrate to Canada, for a fresh start.

The new voyage came with challenges but as a determined strong-willed woman, she knew that giving up wasn’t an option.

She worked at the Guyana Consulate in Canada for a while and always felt she wanted to do more than work in an office. She felt stagnated.

In 1977, two years after leaving Guyana, Agness made the decision to migrate again; this time to the United States of America, where she pursued studies and became a registered nurse.

While her work as a nurse was fulfilling as she was able to tend to those in need, Agness yearned to do even more to help others and to spread joy.

She fulfilled her craving to do more when she started her own business, Joy Agness Events International, catering for weddings and all events which soon became a globally recognised brand.

Agness believes that her story is far from ending and her visit to Guyana signalled the birth of something greater.