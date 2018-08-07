Security guard gets 36 months for ‘cleaning out’ GPSU

A SECURITY guard was on Monday sentenced to 36 months in prison by Magistrate Judy Latchman on a break and enter charge.

It is alleged that between July 27 and July 30, 2018 at 160 Regent Road and Chanderpaul Drive in Georgetown, Dwayne Allen broke and entered the building of Guyana Public Service Union and stole two Sony television valued $545, 060, a quantity of beverages valued $368,140, eight packs of cigarettes valued $3000, one gas cylinder ($9,000), $35,460,000 in cash and other items worth $20,000.

The 37-year-old man who resides at Front Road, West Ruimveldt pleaded guilty to the charge that was read out to him in court by the Magistrate.

Police prosecutor Quinn Harris said the defendant was a security guard at the GPSU building. On July 27 the staff had secured the building and left everything intact. On the same day the defendant reported for duty. On July 29 Leon Paul a security guard reported for duty and found that the defendant had left before his time. Paul then checked and discovered that one television set was missing. On July 30, 2018 when the staff reported for duty they discovered several offices were broken in and the articles mentioned were missing. As a result an investigation was carried out and the CCTV footage had showed the defendant along with another male removing the items, the defendant was arrested and charged but the items were not recovered.

Before sentence was passed the man asked the magistrate for a lenient sentence. He told the magistrate he took the items due to financial problems and the salary he was being paid was not enough.

Allen was sentenced to 36 months by Magistrate Judy Latchman who told the defendant: “Do not steal. It’s not the right thing. Think about what you did.”