‘You will pay for damaging government property’ – Min Edghill warns

MINISTER of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill has issued a stern warning to motorists and operators of heavy-duty equipment, declaring that anyone who damages government property will be held financially accountable.

He made this declaration during a recent live broadcast on the Ministry of Public Works Facebook page.

The minister stated that road accidents are causing damage to public infrastructure such as lamp posts, traffic lights, guardrails, and bridge headwalls.

“We have seen that a number of accidents have occurred, and when those accidents occur, not only are lives lost or limbs damaged, but people suffer severe injuries, and there is also a phenomenon where government property is being damaged as well,” he stated.

He also stressed that the government will no longer absorb the costs of repairing damage caused by reckless or negligent behaviour.

So far, the ministry is collaborating with the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic and Maintenance Division to issue a notice that persons responsible for the damage will have to pay.

“You damage government property, you will be made to pay for it. Our legal team will pursue you, ensuring that the cost of repairing would be borne…Whatever it costs, the parties responsible will be made to pay for it,” the minister stated.

Additionally, the public works minister highlighted a growing problem involving operators walking their heavy-duty machinery on community roads.

He stated that some excavators and similar equipment are being driven on newly paved roads without protective pads, which cuts into asphalt surfaces and damages road shoulders.

“We have been talking to people, we have been engaging, but the time has come where we have to enforce this,” the minister said.

This position forms part of a wider government approach to promote road safety and preserve public infrastructure across Guyana. (DPI)