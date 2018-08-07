Murder-suicide again rocks East Berbice

– as Chesney man slits wife’s throat, then his

ANOTHER woman lost her life on Monday after reportedly suffering some 15 years of abuse at the hands of her reputed husband.

Fearing reprisal, 42-year-old Ramesh Ramdeen, called “AB”, also took his own life after fatally slitting Sabrina Lackhan’s throat and chopping her about the body.

The incident reportedly occurred around 13:35h on Monday at the couple’s Chesney New Housing Scheme home.

As word of the murder-suicide spread, villagers rushed to the scene, expressing their shock and disbelief.

According to Sabrina’s sister, Nanda Basdeo, the couple had been having their ups and downs for some time, but several months ago after a particularly bad fight, 29-year-old Sabrina, called “Rohini”, decided she’d had enough and moved to her mother’s, taking with her their three daughters, aged three, eight and 15.

That matter, Nanda said, was reported to the police and Ramdeen was placed before the courts and sentenced to two months jail. But after Sabrina pleaded with the magistrate, Ramdeen was given a chance.

But instead of behaving himself, he now began making threats on her life.

Said Nanda: “He tell she if she ever leave him, he guh kill she and kill heself.

“So, after she living by mommy them, he keep passing and throwing remarks. And she mek up she mind and decide to go to the court today [Monday] to get a restraining order and let him pay child support.”

She said that after hearing the matter, the magistrate ordered that ranks accompany Sabrina home to the house she shared with Ramdeen so she could retrieve her clothing and other belongings.

And while Nanda and other relatives are claiming that the ranks left Sabrina alone with Ramdeen as she packed up her stuff, the police are saying otherwise.

In a press relase issued on Monday, the police said that Sabrina told the ranks they could go as she no longer wanted to be separated from her husband.

According to the police in the release, “On 2018-08-06 at about 10:00hrs, Sabrina went to the Albion Magistrate Court where she took out a protection order against Ramesh and requested that she leave the house.

“As such, two officers accompanied the duo to the house to retrieve her clothing. On arrival, she told the ranks she no longer will remove from the house, and the ranks subsequently left.

“At about 13:35hrs, a neighbour heard the victim calling out to her saying that she loves her husband, and will not leave him.”

The release went on to state that the neighbour, on realising that the house was locked tight and she was no longer hearing any sounds coming from it, immediately called the Albion Police Station, whereupon ranks were dispatched and found the lifeless bodies.

Both relatives and neighbours would later report that shortly after the police who accompanied Sabrina to get her belongings left, which was around 10:00hrs or thereabouts, they heard screams coming from the house. Then some two-and-a-half hours later, they said, they heard more screams, then silence.

Reports are that the police, who arrived promptly, found the lifeless bodies of the couple in a back room on the upper flat of the two-storey house.

The woman’s was reportedly found face down in a pool of blood, with her throat slit and several lacerations.

That of Ramdeen, a canecutter, was also found in a pool of blood with his throat slit, leaving one to assume that it was he who inflicted the wound on himself after killing his wife. The murder weapon, a bloodied canecutter cutlass, was found nearby.

As the bodies were being removed, relatives could not contain their emotions and were heard saying amidst tears, “Why? Why did it have to end like this?”

Relatives are also contending that had the police had stayed on to ensure the woman was safe, they could have saved both lives.

According to a brother, Avinash Lackhan, around noon he and other siblings received a call informing them of a situation at his sister’s home.

“Dem say they was hearing screaming in de house and dat de house lock up, suh me and meh other brothers hurry and come from Williamsburg to here (Chesney), only to see de police already reach,” Avinash said, adding: “Dem tell meh both of dem deh dead inside.”