Man with the silver gun allegedly held by cops

A FATHER of four was on Monday remanded to prison for having in his possession a firearm without being the holder of a license.

The charge alleged that on August 1, 2018 at Leopold Street, Royston James had in his possession a revolver without being the holder of a firearm license.

The 40-year-old man who resides at Front Road, West Ruimveldt denied the charge that was read out to him court by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

Police Prosecutor Quinn Harris objected to bail being granted to the defendant, due to the seriousness of the offence and the penalty it attracts.

According to the facts that were presented in court by the police prosecutor, on August 1 the defendant was sitting on a black motorcycle armed with a silver gun. Acting on information police ranks went to Leopold Street where they observed the defendant acting in a suspicious manner. When they approached him he ran away, but he was chased by one of the ranks who captured him. A search was carried out on him and the gun was found in his possession.

Bail was refused and James was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to August 27, 2018.