Harmon commissions bridge in Sophia

STUDENTS and residents of ‘A’ Field, Sophia also called Block ‘X’ Liliendaal, are now equipped with a new bridge-crossing, thanks to the contribution of Minister of State Joseph Harmon.

Just over a month ago, President of the South Liliendaal Progressive Development Group, James Hermanstein, had visited the Guyana Chronicle to speak about several safety issues being experienced in his community.

He revealed that after relaying the concerns to Minister Harmon in May, the minister donated $200,000 from his own pocket towards the construction of a 35ft x 4ft walkway linking Block ‘X’ to Pattenson.

The money was used to assist in the purchasing of materials for the bridge, as the previous make-shift crossing was unstable, while several persons were being robbed due to overgrown bushes at the location.

During the small commissioning ceremony attended by members of the community, Harmon encouraged the residents to continue their cooperative spirit with the government for the betterment of their communities.

“The bridge here this morning is a testimony to the partnership between this community and the government. In this case, it was a personal contribution, but I believe that generally speaking this is the way government wishes to operate where the community and the state partner to do things.

“Because the fact of the matter is that when you are involved in the project yourselves, you tend to care it, when you are involved in the project yourselves, you tend to ensure that it is properly constructed…I know that this bridge will serve the community better,” he said.

In commending the organisers, Harmon encouraged them to continue to press for the other issues in their communities to be addressed.

According to Hermanstein, some of these which remain include insufficient street lights and overgrown bushes which contribute to criminal activities and deplorable street conditions which discourage taxi drivers from doing business in the area.

“The security situation that is here, we will have to address it. We cannot operate in a society where our citizens live in fear…where they live in a situation where security is a major concern. We would like to address that and I want to assure you that I will bring to the Minister of Public Security’s attention the points which you have raised here this morning.

“I want to assure you that I will bring to the attention of the Minister of Public Infrastructure the point you raised about the roads and I want to assure that I will always have an open door with respect to the residents of this community,” Harmon told the residents.

Hermanstein and a few others came into South Liliendaal as pioneers in 1992 and did their own land-clearing, canal-cleaning and demarcations as community members who believe in service for the benefit of all.