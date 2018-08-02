Former mining executive Anthony Shields passes on

Former founding and executive member of the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) , Edward Anthony Shields passed away in the USA after a period of illness on August 1 , 2018.

Shields , who was known to many in the industry as “Tony”, is a former Vietnam veteran. The GGDMA said that Sheilds joined the mining association in 1984 and served it faithfully until his passing. He was 72 years old.