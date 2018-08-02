Former mining executive Anthony Shields passes on

Former founding and executive member of the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) , Edward Anthony Shields passed away in the USA after a period of illness on August 1 , 2018.
Shields , who was known to many in the industry as “Tony”, is a former Vietnam veteran. The GGDMA said that Sheilds joined the mining association in 1984 and served it faithfully until his passing. He was 72 years old.
“The GGDMA mourns the loss of this mining stalwart. His guidance and tenacity will be missed. He was a friend of the miners and a champion for miners rights in Guyana,” the mining body said.
Shields will be cremated in the USA and a memorial service and wake will be held in Guyana at a date to be announced later.