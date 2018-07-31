Engineer drowns at Soesdyke

A 34-year-old engineer met an untimely death after he reportedly fell off of a vessel which was moored along the Demerara River bank at Soesdyke.

Dead is Neil Sookram who lived at Caines Street, Meadowbank, Georgetown.

Reports are that sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning Sookram was last seen entering a vessel on which he worked. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Within the wee hours of Tuesday while in an intoxicated state he asked a colleague to accompany him to drink a few beers. He left the cabin and was never seen again and reports are that the young man may have fallen overboard while leaving the vessel.

His motionless body was found at the village of Supply close to the Demerara River. The body was examined by the authorities but there were no marks of violence.