Man kills father-in-law during rage

SIXTY-SEVEN-YEAR-OLD Dennis Welcome was killed on Sunday morning in Port Kaituma after his son-in-law drove a boat on him as he was in the river in another boat.

According to one of the sons of the dead man, his father had just returned from the creek with his greens to sell at approximately 06.30hrs on Sunday. He said that he joined his father’s boat at the mouth of the creek and together they were heading home to his father’s house.

The man said that he heard an engine approaching very fast, but did not take it seriously. He said that as the engine’s sound got closer, he decided to turn around and there he noticed the boat of his brother-in-law. He said that he looked away and by the time he looked back, the boat had hit his father out of the boat in which they were and his father fell into the water.

The man said that he jumped into the water in search of his father but did not find him. He related that he got back into the boat and returned to the landing to inform his other siblings of what had occurred and together they went back in search of their father.

They said in a statement that the man’s 36-year-old son-in-law has since been arrested.