Princes Street residents, road users can expect immediate rehabilitation works – Min. Edghill

– Ministry’s SPU takes over Princes Street Road Project after contractor terminated

THE Ministry of Public Works’ Special Projects Unit (SPU) has taken over the Princes Street road expansion project following the recent termination of the contractor due to poor performance.

The project was originally awarded to Yhardram & Sons Construction Establishment.

During an inspection of the $631 million road project last Monday, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill stated that the contractor had failed to meet the contractual obligations.

“The contractor has failed to execute his contractual obligations. Not only did he fail to execute his contractual obligations, but he also left the thoroughfare in a mess, causing inconvenience to residents and other users,” the minister explained.

He said that the SPU is now in charge and that residents and road users can expect the immediate commencement of rehabilitation works to improve traffic flow and accessibility along the critical corridor.

The first phase of work will involve cleaning up the entire project area, followed by full-scale construction in keeping with the project’s design and build framework.

“So immediate relief is here to the residents of Princes Street, and all the users of Princes Street and the intervention by the ministry’s SPU and that work has started,” Minister Edghill pledged.

The minister also underscored the importance of the project, noting that it is intended to facilitate the smooth flow of westward traffic along the corridor.

“Our intention is to expand the width of Princes Street, putting in better drainage arrangements so that when the traffic comes off of Cemetery Road to four lanes, we will have an upgraded Princes Street to help move the traffic westward,” Minister Edghill said.

The roadway spans 1,070 metres with a width of 10.37 metres and is designed to integrate seamlessly with the Cemetery Road expansion, improving connectivity between Cemetery Road and High Street.

In addition, the government has prioritised stabilising and improving the road surface to ensure smoother travel for motorists and safer access for nearby residents. (DPI)