Guyana ramps up tech ambitions

–VP Jagdeo says government’s focus is on tech parks, AI firms, evolvement of a digital society

AS Guyana continues to position itself as a regional technology hub, the government is pushing aggressively to attract artificial intelligence (AI) companies and build tech parks, while simultaneously upskilling the workforce for the digital economy ahead.

It was People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary and Guyana’s Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, who last Thursday at a press conference expounded on the government’s national push to prepare the nation and its citizens for the fast-growing high-tech sector.

Dr Jagdeo said: “We will train more people in those sectors. We will recruit people from abroad for the new hospitals, so we get the best quality service. We will open up tech parks. We’ll create incentives for AI companies to operate here because that’s the future.”

Earlier this year, Dr Jagdeo had disclosed that several companies were eyeing opportunities, noting that there were a number of AI companies looking for opportunities in Guyana.

Just last month, the Government of Guyana signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based company Cerebras Systems to build and operate a state-of-the-art 100-megawatt AI data centre at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

The facility, hailed as one of the largest of its kind in the hemisphere, marks a decisive step in Guyana’s ambitious plans to become an AI-first nation and a leader in regional digital transformation.

Cerebras Systems, a global pioneer in high-performance AI computing, will deploy its CS-3 AI supercomputers and related infrastructure to serve international clients, while establishing Guyana as a destination for startups, researchers, and enterprises seeking next-generation computing capabilities.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali had described the partnership as a bold declaration of Guyana’s technological aspirations.

The data centre will serve as the cornerstone of a wider technological ecosystem in Wales and is expected to spur job creation, attract investment, and advance education through research and innovation.

Cerebras CEO and co-founder Andrew Feldman had praised Guyana’s leadership in embracing the future of AI under the company’s “Cerebras for Nations” initiative, which helps governments build and scale sovereign AI infrastructure.

The MoU also underscored a shared commitment to data sovereignty and digital protection, with Guyana poised to introduce forward-looking legislation safeguarding national interests in the digital age. Cerebras will invest in capacity building and education, offering training, internships, and partnerships with international universities to upskill Guyanese talent.

FAST-GROWING DIGITAL SOCIETY

The VP had made reference to the government’s efforts to equip citizens with the requisite skills and also digitise public services, in order to improve access and enhancing efficiency for citizens.

In his live address to the nation last Wednesday, President Ali outlined a digital-transformation agenda for Guyana, centred on a citizen-centric online portal and a national e-wallet that will change how Guyanese interact with government services and manage everyday payments.

Speaking about the broader shift to a technology‑driven state, the Head of State framed digitisation as fundamental to the country’s modernisation, “We are entering a new digital era rooted in innovation, equity and efficiency, digital Guyana… a modern state where technology makes public service faster and more accessible, efficient, transparent and responsive, supports economic development and innovation and empowers our guidance…”

At the heart of this plan is a citizen‑centric portal that will consolidate key public services online, which he said, will be “introducing a citizen-centric portal, a gateway to modern government services that enables citizens to access all government services online.”

Through this portal, citizens will be able to complete a wide range of tasks digitally, including applying for vital documents, paying taxes and accessing social benefits.

President Ali highlighted the national e‑wallet as a core feature of this new ecosystem, designed to streamline how money is received and spent.

To ensure that no region is left behind in the transition to digital services, the government will complement the online platform with physical “One‑Stop Centres.”

He acknowledged that some may resist these changes because of the increased transparency and accountability they bring, but he signalled a firm commitment to making the system work for citizens.

Ultimately, the President framed the e‑wallet and digital portal as people-centred investments aimed at making government simpler, more predictable and less dependent on in‑person bureaucracy.

“Someone must be able to either do it online by themselves or walk into one service centre and conduct all of their government business with limited interaction with public servants, because of predictability, transparency, efficiency,” President Ali said.

He further explained that the ‘GovConnect’ platform, a new digital appointment system aims to improve access to public services and enhance efficiency across government ministries, is currently being tested. ‘CitizenConnect,’ a new portal that allows citizens to bring matters of interest to the attention of the relevant authorities, is expected to soon go live.

Further, a new public service upskilling platform was unveiled last month and aims to transform the nation’s public sector into a world-class, agile and technology-driven force.

The platform, built in collaboration with Coursera, represents a decisive shift away from outdated systems and towards digital adaptability and human capital development.

The government is leveraging global educational platforms such as Coursera to provide free training in artificial intelligence, data management, cybersecurity, and digital communications. These courses, delivered by world-renowned universities and companies, are designed to upskill every Guyanese public servant to international standards.

TECH DEVELOPMENT

Speaking further on the government’s aim to accelerate growth within the technology sector, the VP Jagdeo also pointed out that in each region there will be a technical/innovation hub to work with farmers and fishermen, providing them with training and product development, and with small businesses in the regions across Guyana, so that they can find support for the ventures they are pursuing.

This move, along with the broader strategy reflects the PPP/C government’s vision to diversify the economy beyond traditional sectors and align Guyana with global technological trends.