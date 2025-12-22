Works underway to quell stench at Eccles landfill site

WORKS are underway at the Haags Bosch/Eccles landfill site to address complaints about foul odours from residents of nearby communities.

This was according to Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand who visited the landfill on Sunday.

“The residents of Eccles and Windsor [Estates] and Providence, used to get really foul smell and I know because I myself had complained about it a few times, and it used to be from garbage that was uncovered,” Minister Manickchand said.

She noted that the foul smell usually occurs during the rainy season and in the evenings.

According to the minister, addressing the situation at Haags Bosch was a priority when she took office.

“This was one of the first places I visited when I came into office, and we immediately began covering garbage,” she said, adding that the conditions previously observed were unacceptable.

The minister said the intervention aligns with the wider vision outlined by President Dr Irfaan Ali for the type of communities the government wants to foster. “President Ali has said very clearly… what kind of community we want. We want communities that are safe and clean and family-friendly, that people can enjoy.”

She added that residents should be able to comfortably enjoy their homes and surroundings.

“You could go into your backyard, you can barbecue, you can plant your vegetables. You can just chill out after a hard day. And so that’s the effort,” the minister said.

To this end, Manickchand noted that conditions at the site have already improved, saying, “Actually, I don’t get any smells anymore, and residents would be able to say the same thing.”

While the landfill is managed by contractors, the minister said the state had a responsibility to intervene to protect residents’ quality of life.

“The state, I believe, had a duty to fix this and fix it quickly. And so we stepped up from the ministry,” she said, noting that contractors would also be required to adhere to standards as per contract going forward.

She went on to explain that only a small section of the landfill remains to be covered, with work expected to be completed shortly.

“So, this is just the small space we have left to cover, and we hope within the next two days to be able to completely cover this,” she said.