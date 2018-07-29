Success man goes berserk

– beats niece, stabs mother-in-law and girlfriend

A five-year-old, her aunt and grandmother were brutalised by 36-year-old Julian Sergeant aka “Troy” who apparently went berserk on Saturday morning.

Among the victims were his reputed 18-year-old girlfriend, Tiffany McBeth; her mother, Lorrain McBeth and the child.

The incident occurred around 2:00am at Sergeant and Tiffany’s house which is located in Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD), said Kim McBeth, a close relative of the victims.

“My mom and niece went to spend a night by Tiffany them on Friday… everything was going good because when I called, they were gyaffing and so before they went to bed,” said Kim.

According to her, the occupants of the house were awakened by screams from the child who was allegedly being choked by Sergeant.

At first his girlfriend thought he was dreaming, but it got serious after the choking persisted. In an effort to help the child, Lorrain intervened and tried to get the child away from him but he turned his attention to Lorrain and Tiffany, said Kim.

“He then picked up a knife and started stabbing my sister Tiffany and my mom but I don’t know what triggered this because everything was good,” she said.

The victims managed to escape the house and go to the hospital where they received treatment and were later discharged.

Lorrain received nine stitches on her face and six on her hand, while Tiffany received nine stitches for a deep wound on her back. According to Kim, the child is unable to see because both of her eyes are still swollen.

Aside from the recent ordeal, Kim recalled that her sister and Sergeant had a small argument in the past but it was not as extreme.

The suspect was apprehended by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and is assisting with investigations.